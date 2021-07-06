Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.97. 108,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

