Raymond James Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$161.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$148.00 to C$161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.33.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded down C$1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$135.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.00. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$66.00 and a 52-week high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.0200018 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

