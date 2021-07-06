Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $46,804.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,884.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.77 or 0.06787034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.77 or 0.01486713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00403675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00159429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00639709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00419361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00338814 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

