Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Up 3.5%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. 59,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 330,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The firm has a market cap of $198.82 million, a PE ratio of -47.63 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Rare Element Resources news, Director Paul John Schlauch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

