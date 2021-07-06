Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Up 3.5%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. 59,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 330,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
The firm has a market cap of $198.82 million, a PE ratio of -47.63 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90.
Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)
Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.