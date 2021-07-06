Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 599,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 220.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

