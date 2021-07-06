Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 200.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 87,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $8,785,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 97,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

NYSE:RL opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.08. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.