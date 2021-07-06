Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 297,816 shares.The stock last traded at $17.27 and had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

