Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC reduced its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,495,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC owned about 0.07% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $66,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $2,050,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $16,072,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,421,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

