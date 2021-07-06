Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 181.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 62,111 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

