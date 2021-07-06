Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,184 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

