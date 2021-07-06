Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

