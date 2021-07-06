Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SA opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

