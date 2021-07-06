Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $97,000 Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 397,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 199,961 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 222,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPMT stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $816.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

