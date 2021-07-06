Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $1,877,176 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

