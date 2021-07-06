Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

