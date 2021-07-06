Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NYSE SC opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

