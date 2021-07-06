Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

Matador Resources stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

