PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 352 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $48.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.11% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

