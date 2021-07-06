PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.86. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,385. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

