Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. 17,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.