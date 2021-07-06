Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.42 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.9412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

