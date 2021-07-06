Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,548 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

