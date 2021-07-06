Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.48 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

