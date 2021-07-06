Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.35.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.