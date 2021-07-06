Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,343 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Equifax worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

NYSE:EFX opened at $242.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $244.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

