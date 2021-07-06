Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 14,162 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

