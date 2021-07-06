Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 43,684 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.