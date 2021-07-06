PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum-related technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

