PTON Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $346,396.36 and approximately $147.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PTON has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

