PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:PSBQ) Declares Dividend of $0.46

PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:PSBQ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.
PSB has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.05.
About PSB
