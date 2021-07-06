Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CAC opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

