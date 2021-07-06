Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,889,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.