Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 354.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.57.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.