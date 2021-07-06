Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,302 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

CNI stock opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

