Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 406,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,553,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.