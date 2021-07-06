Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

