Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

