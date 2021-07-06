Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

