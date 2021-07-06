Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $392.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

