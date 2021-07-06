ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.53. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.