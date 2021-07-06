ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.76% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $326.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.