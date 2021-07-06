ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 6.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 18,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,143,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.