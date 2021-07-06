Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $216.12 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $13.14 or 0.00038792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.37 or 0.00928217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00044915 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.