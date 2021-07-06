Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Update

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $224,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,743,078.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 722,552 shares of company stock valued at $43,090,857 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

