Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

PROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progenity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of PROG opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $204.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 472,247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

See Also: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.