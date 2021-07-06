Profund Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $506,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $576.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

