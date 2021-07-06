Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 30,130 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PEP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.26. 78,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $204.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

