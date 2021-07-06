Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.63 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,220,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

