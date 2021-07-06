Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 101.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded down $7.26 on Tuesday, reaching $1,544.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,436.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

