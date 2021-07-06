Professional Planning Acquires Shares of 2,589 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 337,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,193,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

